Example of Modi govt’s dictatorship: Maha Cong chief on stopping of Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Manipur

Mumbai, June 29 (PTI: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday hit out at the Centre after Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped in Manipur, and dubbed the incident as an example of the Narendra Modi government’s “dictatorship”.

Gandhi was on Thursday stopped on his way to Churachandpur in Manipur to visit relief camps with police officials saying it was a precautionary measure to prevent recurrence of violence.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a statement, Patole said the violence in Manipur has not subsided even after 52 days and it is unfortunate for the country and citizens of the north-eastern state that despite the violence, the prime minister has not uttered even a word on it.

“Rahul Gandhi was stopped when he was going to speak to the people of Manipur. It is an example of PM Modi’s dictatorial regime,” he said.

“Is it a crime to wipe the tears of violence-hit Manipuris?” Patole asked.

He also alleged that PM Modi’s stand on Manipur violence is more insensitive than that of Nero’s when Rome was burning.

“Rahul Gandhi was visiting Manipur to know the sufferings of the local people. He was initially allowed to go by road, and people of Manipur turned up in thousands to welcome him. Seeing the popularity of Rahul Gandhi, the BJP government got scared and intercepted his convoy and sent him back,” he alleged.

The people of Manipur are waiting for help from the central government, but PM Modi kept Manipur burning and was busy visiting America, Patole charged.

The police also fired teargas canisters on local people after sending Rahul Gandhi back, he claimed.

“It is clear once again that the Modi government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi. He had reached Manipur with the message of love, brotherhood and peace, but since the Modi government does not want Manipur to be peaceful, he was stopped,” he alleged.