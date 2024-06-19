26 C
FKJGP demands training institutes for rural self employment

Northeast
SHILLONG, June 18: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) has demanded establishment of Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

In a letter to the convener of the State Level Bankers Committees (SLBC) on Tuesday, FKJGP president Deihok Sumer said, “In order to curb the problem of unemployment of youths in our district, we request your office to establish the RSETIs in our district.”

“The establishment of the training institute in our district will enhance the placement of unemployed youths in various institutions. The training institutes will also help the youths to open their own ventures as per the skills acquired during the course of their training,” he said.

Sumer also added that the youths who acquire skills in the institute could develop a self-reliant attitude and become entrepreneurs by launching their own start-ups and business. Furthermore, the training acquired would also help youths to seek employment, who otherwise do not have the skills and qualification to apply for government jobs. Such training will also provide them skills to utilise the available resources in the district. (NNN)

