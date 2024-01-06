13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, January 6, 2024
type here...

Government appeals to HNLC not to pull out of ongoing peace talks

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Jan 5: Spokesperson of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday appealed to the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) not to pull out of the ongoing peace talks.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said the government has only seen the HNLC’s statement conveying its decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks in media reports, but officially nothing has been communicated to the government as yet.

- Advertisement -

“I would appeal to the HNLC not to pull out of the peace talks because a lot of grounds have been covered initially and we would hope that good sense will prevail and we should be able to return to the negotiating table,” he said.

Asked, Lyngdoh said he will not be in a position to say much on the issue since both chief minister Conrad K Sangma and deputy chief minister in-charge of home (police) Prestone Tynsong are presently out of the station.

“Certainly the government will take a call on the matter and it should happen very soon once the CM is back,” he added.

He further assured that the matter will be taken priority once the CM and the deputy are back in town.

- Advertisement -

Referring to the NIA cases against the outfit, the spokesperson said, “In peace talks, the approach should be such that it should not be detrimental to any party. The interests of both parties have to be considered.”

“Based on the principle of reciprocity we can take a stand on matters of details, but the general approach should be on of give and take,” he asserted. (NNN)

Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Was dying to be part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe: Siddharth...

The Hills Times - 0
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home 10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver 10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday