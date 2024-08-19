27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

Grenade hurled at Manipur ex-MLA’s house

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: In another shocking incident, a grenade was hurled at the house of an ex-MLA of Manipur, Nahakpam Indrajit Singh, at Thambalkhong Sabal Leikai of Imphal East district. The incident occurred late on Saturday night, around 10:20 PM, in Thambaolkhong Sabal Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

- Advertisement -

Notably, no person was hurt during the blast with only the residence gate damaged. The assailants remained unidentified. They drove up in a car and hurled an explosive device at the ex-legislator’s home.

Police, along with bomb disposal experts and forensic teams were rushed to the scene as soon as the incident occurred. They began a thorough investigation and are working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

However, as of now, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the act, as the chaotic situation of the state continues.  

Meanwhile, womenfolk organized a sit-in protest at the locality today. They condemned the incident strongly and demanded clarification from the individuals or organizations involved in the crime to clarify it.

- Advertisement -

Placards that read “We condemn bomb explosion at residential area” and “We want peace” among others were displayed in the sit-in-protest. 

Interestingly, a similar incident happened a few days back, when a bomb blast claimed the life of Charubala Haokip, wife of former MLA Yamthong Haokip, on Aug 10.

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR introduces “Karmveer Puraskar” awards

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar