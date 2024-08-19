Grenade hurled at Manipur ex-MLA’s house

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 18: In another shocking incident, a grenade was hurled at the house of an ex-MLA of Manipur, Nahakpam Indrajit Singh, at Thambalkhong Sabal Leikai of Imphal East district. The incident occurred late on Saturday night, around 10:20 PM, in Thambaolkhong Sabal Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station.

Notably, no person was hurt during the blast with only the residence gate damaged. The assailants remained unidentified. They drove up in a car and hurled an explosive device at the ex-legislator’s home.

Police, along with bomb disposal experts and forensic teams were rushed to the scene as soon as the incident occurred. They began a thorough investigation and are working tirelessly to uncover the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

However, as of now, no group has come forward to claim responsibility for the act, as the chaotic situation of the state continues.

Meanwhile, womenfolk organized a sit-in protest at the locality today. They condemned the incident strongly and demanded clarification from the individuals or organizations involved in the crime to clarify it.

Placards that read “We condemn bomb explosion at residential area” and “We want peace” among others were displayed in the sit-in-protest.

Interestingly, a similar incident happened a few days back, when a bomb blast claimed the life of Charubala Haokip, wife of former MLA Yamthong Haokip, on Aug 10.