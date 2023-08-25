Health minister inaugurates UHAN- NE India’s 1 st multi- speciality ayurvedic hospital

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: The University Hospital of Ayurveda &

Naturopathy (UHAN), North East India’s premier multi-specialty

Ayurvedic Hospital has been officially inaugurated on Thursday

at the USTM campus by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, minister of

health & FW, I &PR and law, government of Meghalaya.

Currently, this 100-bed ayurvedic hospital is open at the USTM

campus where inter-disciplinary health research and central

instrumentation facility are already available and functioning.

Addressing a large gathering, health minister Dr M Ampareen

Lyngdoh said, “UHAN is just unbelievable. The kind of

infrastructure and facilities it is offering is awesome. The USTM

is a one-stop educational village, an institution with a

difference”. “I am happy to inaugurate UHAN. I am humbled to

learn that Ayurveda and Naturopathy are branches of

knowledge that are gaining popularity more and more”, she

added.

Appreciating the growth of USTM within a short span of time,

the minister said that the government of Meghalaya is very

delighted to partner with a visionary like Mahbubul Hoque.

“Knowledge cannot be bought, it is inculcated, it is nurtured. I

assure you that the Meghalaya government will give full

support to establish the upcoming PA Sangma International

Medical College and Hospital at USTM campus”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM

said, “In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare

divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along

with research will exist in the USTM campus.”

UHAN provides advanced diagnostic services and classical

Panchakarma treatments with a dedicated, dynamic, and

competent team of experienced Ayurvedic doctors and

paramedical staff. With accident and emergency care, IPD, and

OPD, the hospital offers a wide range of treatments and

therapies. These include herbal remedies, massage, yoga,

meditation, and dietary changes.

The hospital is particularly effective in treating chronic

conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and digestive disorders. It

also offers treatments for stress, anxiety, and other mental

health conditions. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities

and the practitioners are highly trained and experienced in the

field of Ayurveda.

The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayruveda

Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti Tantra & Stree Rog

(Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga

(Opthalmology), Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga

& Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24 hours pharmacy

services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services.

The round-the-clock Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-

Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan,

Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and

Raktamokshana.