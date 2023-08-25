Health minister inaugurates UHAN- NE India’s 1 st multi- speciality ayurvedic hospital

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 24: The University Hospital of Ayurveda &
Naturopathy (UHAN), North East India’s premier multi-specialty
Ayurvedic Hospital has been officially inaugurated on Thursday
at the USTM campus by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, minister of
health & FW, I &PR and law, government of Meghalaya.
Currently, this 100-bed ayurvedic hospital is open at the USTM
campus where inter-disciplinary health research and central
instrumentation facility are already available and functioning.
Addressing a large gathering, health minister Dr M Ampareen
Lyngdoh said, “UHAN is just unbelievable. The kind of
infrastructure and facilities it is offering is awesome. The USTM
is a one-stop educational village, an institution with a
difference”. “I am happy to inaugurate UHAN. I am humbled to
learn that Ayurveda and Naturopathy are branches of
knowledge that are gaining popularity more and more”, she
added.
Appreciating the growth of USTM within a short span of time,
the minister said that the government of Meghalaya is very
delighted to partner with a visionary like Mahbubul Hoque.
“Knowledge cannot be bought, it is inculcated, it is nurtured. I
assure you that the Meghalaya government will give full
support to establish the upcoming PA Sangma International
Medical College and Hospital at USTM campus”.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM
said, “In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare
divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along
with research will exist in the USTM campus.”
UHAN provides advanced diagnostic services and classical
Panchakarma treatments with a dedicated, dynamic, and
competent team of experienced Ayurvedic doctors and
paramedical staff. With accident and emergency care, IPD, and
OPD, the hospital offers a wide range of treatments and
therapies. These include herbal remedies, massage, yoga,
meditation, and dietary changes.
The hospital is particularly effective in treating chronic
conditions such as arthritis, asthma, and digestive disorders. It
also offers treatments for stress, anxiety, and other mental
health conditions. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities
and the practitioners are highly trained and experienced in the
field of Ayurveda.
The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayruveda
Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti Tantra & Stree Rog
(Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga
(Opthalmology), Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga
& Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24 hours pharmacy
services, 24 hours ambulance services and canteen services.
The round-the-clock Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-
Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan,
Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and
Raktamokshana.