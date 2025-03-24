Heavy Rain, Hailstorm, and Strong Winds Disrupt Life in Meghalaya

HT Digital

SHILLONG, Mar 24: Meghalaya and its neighboring regions experienced a powerful storm on Sunday afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall, hailstones, and gale-force winds that caused significant disruptions. The storm led to widespread damage, uprooting trees and electric cables, plunging several areas into darkness and posing challenges for both residents and authorities.

The hailstorm transformed parts of Shillong, Mawiong, and Umiam into a winter-like landscape, with roads and rooftops blanketed in ice. The sudden change in weather took residents by surprise, temporarily altering the region’s typically lush green scenery.

Mawlai was among the hardest-hit areas, where fallen trees and damaged high-tension power lines along the main FCI Road led to power outages in multiple localities, including Mawlai Mawroh, Nongmali, Mawlai Pata, and Kynton Massar. Restoration efforts were launched immediately, with workers focusing on repairing power lines between the 11 KV Mawroh and PHE feeders from Lumjingshai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued wet weather in Meghalaya over the coming days. Scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected, with moderate rainfall likely across Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Wind speeds of 30-40 km/h, accompanied by lightning, are also forecasted.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas, particularly in eastern and southern Meghalaya. Authorities have urged residents to remain alert for possible disruptions and take necessary precautions as unpredictable weather conditions persist.