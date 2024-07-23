Hi-tech CT Scan Machine installed at PIMC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC), a dream project under the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), is rapidly progressing with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities. Today, another hi-tech CT scan machine has been installed at PIMC, enhancing the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities.

In this context, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor of USTM stated, “PIMC will be ready soon to face any critical situations of healthcare emergency and treatment using the latest technology under the guidance of competent and expert teams of doctors.” Now the people of Meghalaya and other North Eastern states can avail of the facilities at PIMC at a very cheap rate. PIMC is working aggressively to collaborate with most of the outstanding hospitals of the country to attract expert doctors and to offer doorstep services to patients of NE”, he added.

The hospital is already equipped with basic x-ray and imaging equipment to advanced medical devices including Endoscopy, FibroScan, CT scan, etc. Soon, two MRI machines, Spectral and higher-end CT for cardiovascular imaging, digital mammography, Cath and vascular lab for both diagnostic and intervention procedures, and other hi-tech equipment will also be incorporated into the Radiology and Imaging Sciences department of the institution. This will shape the department not only for disease diagnosis but also for minimally invasive image-guided treatment, follow-up, and response evaluation, he said.

The chancellor further stated, “500 super speciality beds will be added to the existing 605-bed modern teaching hospital. At present 20 numbers of modular OTs are under construction, in addition to the existing 5 OTs”. The super speciality section is equipped with advanced technological facilities for cutting-edge research. In addition, the blood bank is also operational now. Mobile Operation Theatre will also be launched very soon. All super speciality branches including heart, kidney, and liver transplant centers will be made functioning from the next year.

Consistent with its mission, this hospital is providing completely free medical care to all poor patients. The institution also aims to attract patients and students from ASEAN countries.