High Alert Issued Along Manipur-Myanmar Border After Recovery of Arms Cache

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 18: Security agencies in India have issued a high alert along the Manipur-Myanmar border after a significant cache of explosives and firearms was recovered, officials confirmed on Friday.

The alert followed a swift operation carried out by central security forces in coordination with local police on Thursday in Saivom village, under Tengnoupal police station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district. Located close to the Myanmar border, this region has witnessed rising tensions in recent times.

Acting on intelligence inputs about armed insurgents attempting to establish a foothold in the area, security personnel launched a targeted search operation, aided by a metal-detecting sniffing dog. Their efforts led to the discovery of a large quantity of weapons and explosive materials.

The recovered items included two country-made 9mm pistols with magazines, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, ten improvised explosive devices (IEDs), eight hand grenades, and eight Pompi shells—four large and four small.

Officials revealed that intelligence agencies had earlier warned of increased activity by anti-social elements in the border areas, prompting concerns over potential security threats. All confiscated arms and explosives have been handed over to the local police station for further legal proceedings under relevant sections of the law.