Home Minister Amit Shah to lay foundation for new Tripura BJP office

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Agartala to lay the foundation stone and perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the new Tripura BJP state office on December 22.

The event will take place at Natun Nagar, Agartala.

Shah’s visit coincides with the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), scheduled for December 20-21, also being held in Agartala.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, after inspecting the site and preparations, confirmed that the new BJP office will be built on a 1.20-acre plot at Natun Nagar.

“The current office is too small, causing difficulties during meetings and other activities. The new building will resolve these issues and serve as a hub for welfare initiatives and developmental decisions,” Roy stated.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony will see the presence of prominent leaders, including Tripura chief minister Manik Saha and BJP state President Rajib Bhattacharya, alongside Amit Shah.

