NEC 72nd Plenary: Tripura ramps up security with over 10,000 personnel, Says DGP

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 19: In preparation for the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), Tripura Police have intensified security measures, deploying over 10,000 personnel across the state.

- Advertisement -

This was confirmed by the Director General of Police (DGP), Amitabh Ranjan, on Thursday.

Scheduled to take place in Agartala from December 20 to 21, the plenary session will witness the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the chief ministers, chief secretaries, and Governors of all northeastern states.

DGP Ranjan, along with top officials including director general (intelligence) Anurag Dhankar, G.S. Rao, additional director general Lalhminga Darlong, inspector general of police (Crime and Intelligence) Ipper Manchakm, and DIG Range Krishnendu Chakravertty, visited the venues on Thursday to review security arrangements and overall preparedness.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Ranjan emphasized the extensive measures being undertaken. “The NEC Plenary Session will see the arrival of high-profile dignitaries, including Union home minister Amit Shah.

- Advertisement -

We have made elaborate security arrangements covering the India-Bangladesh border, city areas, and critical venues. Preventive actions, naka patrolling, and preparedness checks are being rigorously carried out,” he said. He further added that trial runs are in progress to ensure seamless operations. “Out of the 10,000 security forces deployed across the state, over 5,000 personnel have been stationed in and around Agartala city. This includes personnel from the BSF, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Tripura State Rifles. All police stations and Border Outposts have also been put on high alert,” DGP Ranjan informed.