Hon. D.Litt. to Zubeen Garg and Lou Majaw

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: The 10th Convocation of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) will be held on August 27 C H Vijayashankar, the Governor of Meghalaya will be conferring upon degrees to the recipients in the presence of a galaxy of vice chancellors, academicians, eminent personalities,and thousands of students.

This year’s Honorary D. Litt. Degrees will be bestowed upon two cultural icons from the North East. The Hon’ble Meghalaya Governor will confer the D. Litt. Degrees to Shri Zubeen Garg who is Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation and to Shri Lou Majaw, the pop-rock icon of North East India from Meghalaya.

A multi-talented artist, Zubeen Garg is a singer, music director, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, scriptwriter and philanthropist. His contributions are mostly attributed in Assamese, Bengali and Bollywood music and films. On the other hand, popularly known as the Bob Dylan of India, Lou Majaw isn’t just a singer. He is a storyteller, a social commentator, and a cultural icon whose powerful voice and lyrics resonate with a generation weaving tales of love, loss, and the Khasi way of living.

The Convocation ceremony will begin from 11 am on 27th August at the Central Auditorium of USTM. Altogether 1,639 graduates will be awarded degrees, out of which 17 scholars will be awarded Ph.D degrees, 906 students will be awarded Post Graduate degrees, and 716 students will be awarded Undergraduate degrees at the 10th Convocation of USTM.