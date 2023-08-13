Huge cache of arms and explosives recovered

IMPHAL, Aug 12 (NNN): A cache of arms and explosives was recovered by a team of Manipur police

commandos during a search operation at the foothill at Lamdeng Makha Leikai under Lamshang police

station bordering Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

A police source said that a team of police commandos attached with Imphal West district police

recovered the arms and explosives suspected to be abandoned by armed miscreants during a search

operation in the area today around 1.30 pm.

The recovered items included one 7.62 mm SLR Rifle (bearing body no. CN 7744), one Sub-Machine Gun

9mm carbine (bearing breech block no. LS 80146), one of Sub-Machine Gun 9mm Carbine without body

number, six hand grenades (HE 36), six Tube Launching, six ballistic rounds marked with H7.62 D and six

rings.

The seized items were handed over to Lamsang police station for further necessary legal action, the

police said.

Meanwhile, a press release of the Manipur police control room that highlighted daily law and order

situation said that 12 arms, six ammunition and eight explosives were recovered in the continuing

search operation by the security forces,

The security forces along with the police have been conducting search operations in the fringe and

vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts, the

release said.

On August 11 also, the security forces arrested two persons and seized 27 kg of opium packed in 25

packets from their possessions, it said.

During the last 24 hours, the situation in strife-torn Manipur was normal with sporadic incidents of firing

and congregation of protesters.

A total of 121 checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state, both in the hills and the valley

and police detained 1580 persons in connection with violations of curfew in different districts, it added.

A total of 204 trucks loaded with essential commodities including 92 on NH-37 and 112 on NH-2 arrived

in Imphal on the day under strict security measures at all vulnerable locations and security convoys at

sensitive areas along the stretches of the highways, the police control room added.