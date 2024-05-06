IDPs asks govt to stop making false promises

IMPHAL, May 5: Internally Displaced People (IDP) asked the government to stop making false promises, while alleging that most of the assurances given by the state government of Manipur, particularly by the chief minister, failed to translate into work till date. They also questioned how long they will be kept in the relief camps. The IDP said this during an “interaction programme with relief campers” at Thambal Marik College, Oinam in Bishnupur district on Saturday.

The event was organized to commemorate completion of a year the ongoing ethnic crisis that rocked the state since May 3, 2023 under the aegis of Tangleihada Manipur Kanba Lup, Oinam in association with Relief Camp Committee Oinam and NSS, Oinam. The event was marked by a candlelight vigil for the victims of the ethnic conflict.

During the interaction programme, the IDP alleged that the government, particularly the chief minister, had announced various relief measures for them during the initial stage of the conflict. The IDP also said that they have been in the relief camps after being chased away from their homes by the armed miscreants who also torched their houses.

During a year of staying in the relief camp, the state government had announced various measures for the wellbeing of the displaced people.

However, their concerns are yet to be addressed, they said.

Except the distribution of Rs 1000 per month to each IDP family, no other assurances given by the state government has been converted into action. (NNN)