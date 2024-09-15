26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 15, 2024
type here...

IMCT assures immediate disaster relief assistance to Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 14: After an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by monsoon rain and landslides in different parts of Nagaland, an inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) at a meeting with state chief secretary J Alam and other state government officials assured to provide immediate relief assistance to the state under the central assistance schemes, especially focusing on road connectivity restoration at the earliest.

- Advertisement -

At the meeting held in the chief secretary’s office in Kohima on Friday evening, joint secretary (freedom fighters and rehabilitation division), ministry of home affairs, Anant Kishore Saran, who leads the IMCT, said the team would give its recommendations and suggestions to the Union home ministry for taking long-term disaster mitigation measures in the state.

Noting that the geological condition of Nagaland is very fragile, Saran said such natural disasters reoccur yearly in the state due to its terrain and other contributory factors.

He said the current office memorandum submitted by the state government to the Centre on monsoon disasters requires a revision.

Expressing his regret for not being able to visit all the other disaster-affected areas in the state, Saran, however, said by visiting a few affected areas, the team was able to assess the massive damages caused by monsoon rain.

- Advertisement -

He lauded the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority and the state government for addressing and tackling the disaster in a scientific way.

Chief secretary Alam briefed the central team about the various challenges Nagaland faces during the monsoon season. He urged the team to support the state with timely assistance, especially focusing on road and its maintenance.

Alam also thanked the central team for visiting the state and assessing the damages.

At the meeting, OSD, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Ruangmei, presented a brief overview of the monsoon damages in the state.

Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal delivers 12000 medical supplies through air

The Hills Times -
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned