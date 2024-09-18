South Salmara Police seize 178 codeine phosphate bottles; 2 arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: In a significant anti-drug operation, the Sukchar Police in the South Salmara Mankachar district intercepted a vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of illegal substances, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

According to a post shared on the micro-blogging platform X, the police seized 178 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, a controlled substance often misused as a recreational drug.

The South Salmara Police wrote, “Busted! Sukchar PS intercepted a tempo with 178 bottles of Codeine Phosphate. Lutfur Rahman & Sona Miah caught red-handed. Strict action taken!”

As per reports, the operation led to the arrest of two individuals, identified as Lutfur Rahman and Sona Miah, who were caught red-handed transporting the contraband in a tempo.

The South Salmara Police have initiated strict legal action against the accused, and further investigations are underway.