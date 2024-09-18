29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
South Salmara Police seize 178 codeine phosphate bottles; 2 arrested

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: In a significant anti-drug operation, the Sukchar Police in the South Salmara Mankachar district intercepted a vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of illegal substances, the police officials informed on Wednesday.

According to a post shared on the micro-blogging platform X, the police seized 178 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, a controlled substance often misused as a recreational drug.

The South Salmara Police wrote, “Busted! Sukchar PS intercepted a tempo with 178 bottles of Codeine Phosphate. Lutfur Rahman & Sona Miah caught red-handed. Strict action taken!”

As per reports, the operation led to the arrest of two individuals, identified as Lutfur Rahman and Sona Miah, who were caught red-handed transporting the contraband in a tempo.

The South Salmara Police have initiated strict legal action against the accused, and further investigations are underway.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
