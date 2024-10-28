Impeached NSCN leader receives support

DIMAPUR, OCT 27: N Kitovi Zhimomi, who was “impeached” in the coup of April 21, 2024, as ‘ato kilonser’ (prime minister) of the GPRN/NSCN received the support of 190 Naga Army as declared by the group on October 25.

A press release issued by Kitovi Zhimomi led by GPRN/NSCN made a declaration and said that this declaration was witnessed by 2 Major Generals, 4 Brigadiers, 6 Colonels, 23 Lieut. Colonels, 43 Majors, 41 Captains, 21 2nd Lieutenants, 19 Sgt. Majors, 13 Sergeants, 14 Corporals, and 4 Lance Corporals.

The press release recalled that they were called back to the General Headquarters (GHQ) of Khehoyi Camp from various commands/units and directed to report on or before April 20, 2024 by the Commander in Chief.

The press note then said, “To our surprise the then Commander-in-Chief, General Samson Aye told us that the Naga Army will take over the Government, and we will not allow the Ato Kilonser to be stationed in the Council Headquarter (CHQ), as he will be impeached”. It added, “This made them speechless and the idea and motives are only known to Gen Samson and Maj Gen Hotoi alone.”

“We therefore, do hereby declare and clear our position before Naga People and Naga National Workers, to be noted in the history of the Naga people’s movement for self-determination, that it was done by the then Gen Samson and Maj Gen Hotoi alone and are responsible and shall be accountable. As we were not told nor were we aware with what motive the coup was carried out against our Ato Kilonser N. Kitovi Zhimomi,” it also said.

The press release then said the Naga Army personnel “respect. N KitoviZhimomi as a tall leader among the Naga national leaders who sacrificed all his prime age and continuing his loyalty and serving to protect the future of our younger generation.” “Hence, we shall not allow any elements to hijack or misguide our Loyalty toward our leader. N. Kitovi Zhimomi and we are confident that our undisputed leader will never fail us but lead our people to a better future,” the press release further said.

It then declared “loyalty and commitment to stand along with him and strengthen the organisation and make committed efforts to enhance and solidify the Agreed Position in working toward an early Naga solution.”