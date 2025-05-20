32.8 C
In a first, Tripura zoo welcomes three tiger cubs

AGARTALA, May 19: The Sepahijala Zoo in Tripura has welcomed three tiger cubs in a cheer for animal lovers.

This is the first time in the history of the state’s only zoo, which was set up in 1972, that tiger cubs have been born here, its director Biswajit Das told PTI.

With the birth of the three cubs, the number of big cats in the zoo has grown to five, he said.

“A pair of tigers was brought to the Sepahijala Zoo from West Bengal as part of an animal exchange programme in February last year. On May 11, the tigress gave birth to three cubs,” he said.

“The mother and her three cubs are doing well inside the enclosure, while the male tiger has been moved from there as part of precautionary measures,” he added.

Eleven CCTV cameras have been installed around the enclosure to monitor the first-time mother and her cubs round the clock, Das said.

Visitors are not being allowed to see the enclosure to ensure that the mother and the cubs don’t get disturbed, he said.

“We are giving balanced food to the tigress. Besides supplying fresh meat, we are offering her soup twice or thrice a day so that the cubs get enough milk,” he said.

Another tigress had given birth to a stillborn cub in 2014, Das said.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma said the birth of these cubs is a positive sign for tiger conservation efforts at the zoo.

“We are making efforts to make Sepahijala Zoo a world-class facility. If the Central Zoo Authority extends a helping hand to train our people and the Centre provides support, we would be able to develop it further,” he said.

About 1.70 lakh people visited the Sepahijala Zoo in 2024-25. (PTI)

