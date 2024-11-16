Indian Army to enhance facilities at Arunachal rehabilitation centres

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Nov 15: To promote good health and help youth affected by addiction reintegrate into society, Spear Corps Warriors organised an event in Arunachal Pradesh’s Bordumsa and Changlang district to enhance facilities at local drug rehabilitation centers in Bordumsa, Gidding, and Goju.

The event was organised on Thursday in Arunachal Pradesh by the Indian Army.

The event emphasised the vital role these centers play in fostering a drug-free society through counseling, medical care, and vocational training, empowering individuals to overcome addiction.

Essential items, including sports equipment, billeting equipment and other essential commodities were provided to support these centers and create a positive environment for recovery.

Over 300 youths and 10 rehabilitation center coordinators participated in discussions with teachers, and the Company Commander on the transformative impact of rehabilitation centers in promoting a healthier and more empowered society.

Attendees expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for their commitment to social betterment.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by youth and locals to work towards a drug-free society, further strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and the local community, and showcasing its dedication to community welfare.