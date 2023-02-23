23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

JD(U) candidate’s nephew found dead in Nagaland

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MOKOKCHUNG (NAGALAND), Feb 22 (PTI): The nephew of a JD(U) candidate was found dead in poll-bound Nagaland’s Mokokchung district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Imkongchiba, was the nephew of JD(U) candidate Chalukumba Ao from Koridang constituency.

- Advertisement -

“He and another person, both residents of Chungtia village, were reported missing since Tuesday night. While the other person returned home later, Imkongchiba’s body was found by a road in a forested area on Wednesday,” a police officer said.

The JD(U) nominee, who went to the spot, pointed his fingers at his political rivals.

“They might be involved in some way… We don’t know much yet, only that some miscreants were involved. Police must find out the truth,” he said.

The BJP and NPF are also contesting from the seat, besides an Independent candidate.

- Advertisement -

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Top 10 Places visit in Assam
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

All Faiths Forum against use of money for vote

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Member Jungkook’s Hottest Concert Looks Disha Patani’s Secret To A Curvaceous Physique Stylish Outfits To Steal From Monalisa’s Wardrobe Top 10 Places visit in Assam Amazing Outfit Of Shweta Tiwari