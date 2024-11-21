17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 21, 2024
type here...

Justice D Krishnakumar appointed chief justice of Manipur High Court

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Nov 20: Justice D Krishnakumar was appointed the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on Wednesday within 48 hours of the Supreme Court Collegium making the recommendation.

The incumbent chief justice of the high court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, demits office on Thursday upon attaining the age of 62.

- Advertisement -

The top court collegium on November 18 proposed the name of Justice Krishnakumar, presently serving as a judge of the Madras High Court, as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court.

Related Posts:

Union Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of Justice Krishnakumar as the Manipur High Court’s chief justice on X and said, “I convey my best wishes to him.”

Justice Krishnakumar was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court on April 7, 2016, and is due to retire on May 21, 2025.

He is the seniormost judge after the chief justice in his parent High Court and belongs to a backward community, the collegium had noted.

- Advertisement -

Before his elevation as a high court judge, Krishnakumar had extensive practice in civil, Constitutional and service matters in the high court with a specialisation in Constitutional law.

Manipur has been facing a renewed bout of ethnic conflict for the last few days. (PTI)

10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM pays tribute to martyred Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik

The Hills Times -
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See