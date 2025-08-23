KCP-T Member Arrested in Manipur for Extortion

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 23: The security personnel in Manipur apprehended an active member of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-T) on charges of extorting money from the public and shopkeepers in Imphal East and Imphal West districts to collect party funds.

The detained person is identified as 44-year-old Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh, alias Yaiphaba or Prem, a resident of Khongman Zone III that falls under the area of Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East.

Singh was arrested from his home on Friday and police confiscated a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from him.

This arrest follows just three days since the KCP (Marxist-Leninist-Maoist) announced that three of its cadres were deserters and asked the public not to oblige any financial demands made by them.

The deserters were found to be Soibam Phireppa alias Bargil, 23 years, of Irom Meijrao Mayai Leikai, Pukhrambam Tomthin alias Naoton, 25 years, of Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, Ward No. 9, and Khumanthem Chinglai alias Umakanta, 36 years, of Laipham, Monbung, Jiribam. The three had reportedly become members of a gang carrying out extortion in the name of KCP.