Khandu lays foundation for Rs 105 cr projects in Namsai

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: In a significant step towards accelerating development in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 105 crore, highlighting the district’s emergence as one of the fastest-developing regions in the state, Khandu announced on Monday.

The projects include the augmentation of the district’s water supply system with a capacity of 7.80 million liters per day (MLD) and the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium, aimed at strengthening sports and recreational activities in the region.

Expressing gratitude to the stakeholders and the local community, CM Khandu on the micro-blogging site stated, “Kudos to all stakeholders, the hardworking locals, dedicated officers, and visionary leadership for making Namsai one of the fastest-developing districts in Arunachal Pradesh!”

The 7.80 MLD capacity project is expected to address the rising demand for clean and adequate water in Namsai, ensuring better living standards for residents.

Additionally, the proposed multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium are set to transform Namsai into a hub for athletic development and cultural events, boosting youth engagement.

The event saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Zingnu Chau, and MLA Lika Soni.

Khandu further expressed his gratitude, stating, “Together, we will continue to meet the aspirations of the people and build a brighter future for Namsai.”