24 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

Khandu lays foundation for Rs 105 cr projects in Namsai

The projects include the augmentation of the district’s water supply system with a capacity of 7.80 million liters per day (MLD) and the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium, aimed at strengthening sports and recreational activities in the region.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: In a significant step towards accelerating development in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu laid the foundation for multiple projects worth Rs 105 crore, highlighting the district’s emergence as one of the fastest-developing regions in the state, Khandu announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The projects include the augmentation of the district’s water supply system with a capacity of 7.80 million liters per day (MLD) and the construction of a state-of-the-art multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium, aimed at strengthening sports and recreational activities in the region.

Related Posts:

Expressing gratitude to the stakeholders and the local community, CM Khandu on the micro-blogging site stated, “Kudos to all stakeholders, the hardworking locals, dedicated officers, and visionary leadership for making Namsai one of the fastest-developing districts in Arunachal Pradesh!”

https://twitter.com/PemaKhanduBJP/status/1860934122887057502

The 7.80 MLD capacity project is expected to address the rising demand for clean and adequate water in Namsai, ensuring better living standards for residents.

Additionally, the proposed multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium are set to transform Namsai into a hub for athletic development and cultural events, boosting youth engagement.

- Advertisement -

The event saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Zingnu Chau, and MLA Lika Soni.

Khandu further expressed his gratitude, stating, “Together, we will continue to meet the aspirations of the people and build a brighter future for Namsai.”

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal to get repertory centre in collaboration with NSD

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health