Landslide in Manipur’s Dimthanlong village kills mother and child; one critically injured

GUWAHATI, July 30: A tragic landslide in Dimthanlong village located in Tamenglong Ward No. 3, resulted in the deaths of a mother and her child on Monday night, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed on Tuesday.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family.”

— N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 30, 2024

Additionally, an individual identified as Ringsinlung Kahmei has sustained critical injuries in the incident.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident”, Singh added.

The Chief Minister further assured that the government is promptly implementing measures to guarantee that the injured individual Ringsinlung Kahmei receives essential medical treatment and advanced care.