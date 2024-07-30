31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Landslide in Manipur’s Dimthanlong village kills mother and child; one critically injured

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family."

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 30: A tragic landslide in Dimthanlong village located in Tamenglong Ward No. 3, resulted in the deaths of a mother and her child on Monday night, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family.”

Additionally, an individual identified as Ringsinlung Kahmei has sustained critical injuries in the incident.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident”, Singh added.

The Chief Minister further assured that the government is promptly implementing measures to guarantee that the injured individual Ringsinlung Kahmei receives essential medical treatment and advanced care.

10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal gets India’s first 3D-printed Govt School

The Hills Times -
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India