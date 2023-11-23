LNC-EZ condemns ‘act of terror’ against indigenous villagers

IMPHAL, NOV 22: The Liangmai Naga Council, Eastern Zone

(LNC-EZ) “condemned the act of terror orchestrated by Kuki

militants hand in glove with 30 Assam Rifles targeting the

indigenous Konsakhul villagers” on November 20, 2023.

A press statement by the Liangmai body said that,

indiscriminate blank fire with automatic heavy weapons in the

village and threatening the innocent women and children is a

gross violation of human rights. Therefore, the LNC-EZ appealed

to all right thinking citizens of this country to condemn such

“dastardly acts committed by law enforcing agency the so

called the sentinel of the hill people in close collusion with the

outlaw organizations”.

The Liangmai body then warned that Nagas will no longer

tolerate any form of harassment on the Naga people and also

will not be allowed to carry out unprovoked attacks or move

openly with arms in their (Naga) jurisdiction. “In the event of

any such situation, the Eastern Zone will not remain mute

spectators”.

The LNC, Eastern Zone also “vehemently” condemned the

unprovoked attack perpetrated by “unknown miscreants” in

between Haraothel and Kharam Vaiphei village under

Kangpokpi district on November 20, 2023, where two lives of

the Kuki-Zo community were lost.

“As such, the council has been tirelessly working for

restoration of peace and normalcy in the region. Our thoughts

and prayers are with those affected by the violence in the state

of Manipur during this trying time,” it added.

Throughout this difficult situation, Liangmai body said the

innocent Nagas are often at the receiving end of unabated

harassment and assault from both the “warring factions”. The

council reiterated its stand for peaceful co-existence with all

the communities and remained committed to the principle of

neutrality in the ongoing “conflict”. (NNN)