LNC-EZ condemns ‘act of terror’ against indigenous villagers

IMPHAL, NOV 22: The Liangmai Naga Council, Eastern Zone
(LNC-EZ) “condemned the act of terror orchestrated by Kuki
militants hand in glove with 30 Assam Rifles targeting the
indigenous Konsakhul villagers” on November 20, 2023.
A press statement by the Liangmai body said that,
indiscriminate blank fire with automatic heavy weapons in the
village and threatening the innocent women and children is a
gross violation of human rights. Therefore, the LNC-EZ appealed
to all right thinking citizens of this country to condemn such
“dastardly acts committed by law enforcing agency the so
called the sentinel of the hill people in close collusion with the
outlaw organizations”.
The Liangmai body then warned that Nagas will no longer
tolerate any form of harassment on the Naga people and also
will not be allowed to carry out unprovoked attacks or move
openly with arms in their (Naga) jurisdiction. “In the event of
any such situation, the Eastern Zone will not remain mute
spectators”.
The LNC, Eastern Zone also “vehemently” condemned the
unprovoked attack perpetrated by “unknown miscreants” in
between Haraothel and Kharam Vaiphei village under
Kangpokpi district on November 20, 2023, where two lives of
the Kuki-Zo community were lost.
“As such, the council has been tirelessly working for
restoration of peace and normalcy in the region. Our thoughts
and prayers are with those affected by the violence in the state
of Manipur during this trying time,” it added.
Throughout this difficult situation, Liangmai body said the
innocent Nagas are often at the receiving end of unabated
harassment and assault from both the “warring factions”. The
council reiterated its stand for peaceful co-existence with all
the communities and remained committed to the principle of
neutrality in the ongoing “conflict”. (NNN)