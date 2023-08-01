Longleng enforcement squad team carries out surprise raid

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 31: The Longleng District Enforcement Squad team carried out a surprise raid on shops falling within the Educational institutions under Sec.4 of COTPA, Act 2003, on 31st July 2023. 15 defaulter shops were imposed fined, and 13 shops were penalized for not pasting Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

The enforcement team was led by (DLES) team leader EAC, Hq Longleng, Dr Samuel Akho Konyak, P from District Administration; district nodal officer, NTCP, Dr Bongau Phom and OC DEF Longleng, A Mar. The seized items were burned near the DC Office premises.