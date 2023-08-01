32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
type here...

Longleng enforcement squad team carries out surprise raid

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 31: The Longleng District Enforcement Squad team carried out a surprise raid on shops falling within the Educational institutions under Sec.4 of COTPA, Act 2003, on 31st July 2023. 15 defaulter shops were imposed fined, and 13 shops were penalized for not pasting Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015.

The enforcement team was led by (DLES) team leader EAC, Hq Longleng, Dr Samuel Akho Konyak, P from District Administration; district nodal officer, NTCP, Dr Bongau Phom and OC DEF Longleng, A Mar. The seized items were burned near the DC Office premises.

Most Famous Rivers In India
Most Famous Rivers In India
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 August, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Most Famous Rivers In India Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023 Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama