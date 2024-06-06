30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 6, 2024
Manipur CM congratulates winning candidates

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 5: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh congratulated Congress candidates who won the two Parliamentary seats of Manipur.

“I congratulate INC candidates Shri Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Shri Alfred Kanngam S Arthur for their respective victories at 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections,” Biren Singh wrote in his social media post.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government will continue to work with the elected representatives towards the growth and development of all sections in the state, he further wrote.

“We remain firm in our commitment to work towards serving the masses and building a better Manipur for the future generations,” he added.

It may be noted here, in the elections which the results were declared on Tuesday, the Congress candidates – Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur – defeated their closest rivals of ruling BJP and NPF candidate Th Basantakumar and Kachui Timothy Zimik by huge margins respectively.

Arthur received 384,954 votes and defeated his closest rival Zimik who garnered 299,536 votes by a margin of 83,438 votes while Dr Akoijam who secured 3,74,017 votes, surpassed the BJP candidate who received 264,216 votes by a margin of 1,09,801 votes.

In another post, the chief minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire NDA for the victory.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji and the entire NDA on the remarkable victory in the Lok Sabha election. This resounding success is a testament to the trust and faith the people of India have placed in your visionary leadership,” he wrote.

Biren Singh added that under the “dynamic guidance” of PM Modi, the NDA has achieved significant milestones in ensuring inclusive growth and development, transforming the lives of millions across the country.

“May this victory pave the way for continued progress and prosperity for our great nation,” he further wrote. (NNN)

