MPCC celebrates India bloc’s victory

IMPHAL, June 5: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday celebrated India bloc’s decisive victory in the 18th Lok Sabha elections in Manipur amid the presence of leaders of the party’s alliance in INDIA Manipur Bloc.

While celebrating the victory at Congress Bhavan here, elected MPs – Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur – were also felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that results of the recently held 18th Lok Sabha elections have clearly indicated that money power and violence have no place in democracy.

“The results showed that there is no place for violence in democracy. The people cannot always be controlled by guns and money powers,” he added.

“At least the people of Manipur have taught a lesson to those who indulged in violence to win the elections”, he also said.

The former chief minister then strongly reacted to the evacuation of minorities from their settlement places using security forces during the initial stage of the ethnic violence in the state.

Ibobi said such a way of evacuation of minority people from their settlement places using security forces during ethnic crises was not done in any part of the globe.

Instead of evacuating them, the government should have deployed additional security forces to protect their lives and properties at any cost, Ibobi also said.

“If they were allowed to stay in their settlement places with full security protection, the violence might have not escalated this way”, he observed.

Ibobi then said winning both the Lok Sabha seats is the triumph of the people of both the hills and the valley of the state besides the victory of the Congress and its INDIA bloc alliance”, he said.

MP-elect Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, speaking on the occasion, assured that he will work at his level best to fulfill the hopes and wellbeing of the people of the state.

“I will never disregard the people’s trust,” he said and added that people voted for him and his party (Congress) keeping their full faith that their wishes and desires will be converted into works.

He claimed that this is the first time in the electoral history of Manipur and people cast their votes in the true spirit of democracy while defying intimidations and threats they received during the electioneering.

Dr Akoijam, also speaking on the occasion, said that he had the happiest moment of his life when the true spirit of democracy was reflected in the recently concluded elections.

The former JNU professor re-assured that he would work with his best capacity to execute 90% of the promises he had kept during the election campaigns.

People’s representatives must work for the people, he said.

Leaders of the 10 parties in the Congress-led INDI Alliance Manipur bloc attended the event. (NNN)