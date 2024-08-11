29 C
Manipur CM graces ‘Tiranga Concert’ in Imphal, urges MLAs to host lunch at relief camps

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended a ‘Tiranga Concert’ at MSFDS in Imphal as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aimed at fostering nationalism in the state, a press release informed on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Singh appealed to Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to connect with citizens on a personal basis by hosting Independence Day lunches at different relief camps throughout the state.

He also emphasized that this initiative would provide a valuable opportunity to hear the concerns of the residents and strengthen the bond with the community.

Meanwhile, Singh on his X handle stated, “Attended the ‘Tiranga Concerts’ organized as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Palace Auditorium, MSFDS, Palace Compound in Imphal.”

The Chief Minister further urged the public to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s freedom fighters.

He stressed the significance of a collective effort to clean the statues of these esteemed individuals and to offer floral tributes, highlighting that the freedom and dignity enjoyed in the present day are a direct consequence of the steadfast commitment of these extraordinary leaders.

“We need to celebrate the campaign with passion & commitment by invoking feelings of patriotism in our hearts. Let us hoist the Tricolor in our homes and honour those who made the supreme and selfless sacrifices for the country”, the Chief Minister added.

