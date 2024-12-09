19 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 9, 2024
Manipur CM inaugurates DIET Institute Building in Kamjong

The significant development has marked a step forward in the state’s mission to strengthen teacher education and foster quality learning environments.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the new institute building of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kasom Khullen, Kamjong District, from the Secretariat, a press release said on Monday.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of DIET centers in building a robust education ecosystem.

He wrote, “With nine such centers already operational and four new DIET Centers underway, including Kasom Khullen, we are steadily advancing towards creating a vibrant and comprehensive teacher education ecosystem.”

Additionally, the establishment of this institute is expected to benefit the Kamjong District by improving access to quality teacher training and education resources, contributing to better educational outcomes in the region.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kamjong District and all stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement”, the Chief Minister added.

