Manipur CM inaugurates DIET Institute Building in Kamjong

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the new institute building of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Kasom Khullen, Kamjong District, from the Secretariat, a press release said on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The significant development has marked a step forward in the state’s mission to strengthen teacher education and foster quality learning environments.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of DIET centers in building a robust education ecosystem.

He wrote, “With nine such centers already operational and four new DIET Centers underway, including Kasom Khullen, we are steadily advancing towards creating a vibrant and comprehensive teacher education ecosystem.”

Inaugurated the Institute Building of District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Kasom Khullen, Kamjong District from my Secretariat.



With nine such centres already operational and four new DIET Centres underway, including Kasom Khullen, we are steadily advancing… pic.twitter.com/IZ5snT8OaK — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 9, 2024

Additionally, the establishment of this institute is expected to benefit the Kamjong District by improving access to quality teacher training and education resources, contributing to better educational outcomes in the region.

- Advertisement -

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kamjong District and all stakeholders who have contributed to this achievement”, the Chief Minister added.