Manipur CM meets transport officials: petroleum product movements to resume on NH 37

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh convened a meeting at the Secretariat to address the transportation of petroleum products and tankers on National Highway 37 (NH37), a press release said on Sunday.

Singh held a meeting with the members of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors, and Drivers Association.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring seamless transportation on the National Highways.

He wrote, “We have unanimously agreed to commence the movement of petroleum products and tankers along NH 37 immediately.”

The Chief Minister further affirmed that the Government’s dedication lies in guaranteeing the seamless and effective transportation of vital resources on the National Highways.

“The Government is committed to ensure the smooth and efficient transportation of essential resources in the National Highways”, N Biren Singh added.

Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
