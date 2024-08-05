Manipur CM meets transport officials: petroleum product movements to resume on NH 37

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh convened a meeting at the Secretariat to address the transportation of petroleum products and tankers on National Highway 37 (NH37), a press release said on Sunday.

Singh held a meeting with the members of the Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors, and Drivers Association.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on the micro-blogging site X emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring seamless transportation on the National Highways.

Had a meeting with the representatives of Consortium of Manipur Petroleum Products Transporter Fraternity, Retail Outlet Dealers, LPG Distributors and Drivers Association at my Secretariat, yesterday.



We have unanimously agreed to commence the movement of petroleum products and… pic.twitter.com/ve9rtH9AbQ — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 5, 2024

He wrote, “We have unanimously agreed to commence the movement of petroleum products and tankers along NH 37 immediately.”

The Chief Minister further affirmed that the Government’s dedication lies in guaranteeing the seamless and effective transportation of vital resources on the National Highways.

