30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 23, 2024
type here...

Manipur Congress demonstration against question paper leak scandal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 22: The Congress party in Manipur held a sit-in-demonstration in Congress Bhavan here, seeking befitting action against those culprits involved in the question paper leak scandal in the NEET UG 2024 medical exam and the cancellation of the UGC NET.
Leaders and workers of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) participated in the demonstration organized under the aegis of the AICC.

Talking to the reporters on the sideline of the demonstration, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that an investigation by a dedicated agency must be conducted in the question leak scandal in the NEET UG 2024 medical exam and the cancellation of the UGC NET.

- Advertisement -

He said those who are found guilty during the course of investigation should be awarded appropriate punishment as per the law so that such scandals that blackened the image of India among other countries are not repeated in future.

The culprits must be awarded punishment and deliver justice to the students who are the future pillars of the country, Ibobi also said.

Also speaking on the occasion, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra said that the scandals have severely hurt the sentiments of the students besides demoralizing them.
He also called for justice for the affected students while noting that the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on July 19, consolidating all the cases filed in different states under this directive.

The issues should not be taken lightly as it has triggered some students committing suicide, he added.

- Advertisement -

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is protesting across various states, demanding stringent measures to prevent future question leaks and ensure the integrity of these competitive examinations.

“We want justice for NEET candidates,” “Justice for the NEET candidates,” “We want justice,” read some of the placards displayed during the protest. (NNN)

India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Women vendors urge govt to discuss Manipur crisis in Parliament

The Hills Times -
India’s Top 10 Red-Light Areas Best Romantic Places to Visit In Goa In June-July 10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India