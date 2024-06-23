Manipur Congress demonstration against question paper leak scandal

IMPHAL, June 22: The Congress party in Manipur held a sit-in-demonstration in Congress Bhavan here, seeking befitting action against those culprits involved in the question paper leak scandal in the NEET UG 2024 medical exam and the cancellation of the UGC NET.

Leaders and workers of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) participated in the demonstration organized under the aegis of the AICC.

Talking to the reporters on the sideline of the demonstration, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that an investigation by a dedicated agency must be conducted in the question leak scandal in the NEET UG 2024 medical exam and the cancellation of the UGC NET.

He said those who are found guilty during the course of investigation should be awarded appropriate punishment as per the law so that such scandals that blackened the image of India among other countries are not repeated in future.

The culprits must be awarded punishment and deliver justice to the students who are the future pillars of the country, Ibobi also said.

Also speaking on the occasion, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra said that the scandals have severely hurt the sentiments of the students besides demoralizing them.

He also called for justice for the affected students while noting that the Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on July 19, consolidating all the cases filed in different states under this directive.

The issues should not be taken lightly as it has triggered some students committing suicide, he added.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is protesting across various states, demanding stringent measures to prevent future question leaks and ensure the integrity of these competitive examinations.

“We want justice for NEET candidates,” “Justice for the NEET candidates,” “We want justice,” read some of the placards displayed during the protest. (NNN)