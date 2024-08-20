26 C
Manipur Govt empowers displaced women with yarn supplies

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: Women living in the relief camp at Leimaram Government High School, Manipur, have been provided with essential yarn supplies, following a prior distribution of weaving looms and necessary materials, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Tuesday.

Singh informed that the initiative represents a pivotal aspect of the government’s approach to fostering self-sufficiency among individuals affected by recent conflicts in the region.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Singh highlighted the importance of this program in aiding the reconstruction of lives and promoting economic independence.

He wrote, “I am glad to see that the women of the relief camp at Leimaram Government High School have received the necessary yarn, following the distribution of weaving looms and other essential materials. This initiative is a vital step towards providing them with the means to rebuild their lives and achieve self-reliance.”

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has launched various schemes to support this objective, including the CM Yarn Scheme and the Muga Silk Buyback initiative.

“Through several schemes, such as the CM Yarn Scheme and the Muga Silk Buyback initiative, we are working tirelessly to create employment opportunities and empower our people”, Singh added.

The distribution of yarn is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at revitalizing Manipur’s traditional textile sector while simultaneously addressing the urgent needs of displaced populations.

