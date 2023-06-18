Manipur ministers, MLAs rush to New Delhi

IMPHAL, June 17 (NNN): Ministers and MLAs of trouble-torn Manipur continue to rush to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders.

After all the five Congress MLAs led by former chief minister O Ibobi Singh had rushed to the national capital, a team of ministers and MLAs from the ruling BJP and its allies rushed to the national capital today, according to reports.

The team led by Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabarta that included Social Welfare minister H Dingo Singh among others left Imphal for New Delhi by a flight this afternoon.

Some of the ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJP and parties supporting the BJP government in the state have been camping in the national capital to seek an appointment with the Prime Minister earlier.

Sources said that the separate teams are yet to get the appointment for meeting with the Prime Minister.

The Congress MLAs led by former chief minister and opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh reached New Delhi on Thursday. They have also sought separate appointments to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu, the reports also said.

Apart from this, a delegation of representatives of 10 opposition political parties is also camping in New Delhi to meet with the Prime Minister and the President.

The delegation of the 10 political parties comprised MPCC, JD(U), Communist Party, AITC, AAP, AIFB Manipur, NCP Manipur, Shiv Sena, and Revolutionary Socialist Party.