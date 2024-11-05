Manipur Police crack down on illicit liquor operations; DIC, beer cans seized

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In an effort to curb the production and distribution of illegal liquor, the Manipur Police conducted two major raids in the Churachandpur district, the police officials informed on Tuesday.
The operations led to the destruction of a brewing and distilling unit, the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal liquor, and the apprehension of multiple suspects.
The first raid took place at K Vangphai Village, where police officers uncovered a brewing site for Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “The brewing and distilling unit was destroyed and 02 (two) persons were apprehended. One 04 wheeler vehicle was also seized.”
Subsequently, the entire unit was dismantled, and two individuals were taken into custody.
Additionally, the police officials seized a four-wheeler vehicle, which was likely used in transporting the illicit products.
Following the raid at K Vangphai Village, the police proceeded to a secondary target at the LFC Inn.
The police further confiscated a substantial quantity of DIC liquor and apprehended the owner of the establishment.
In total, around 1,500 liters of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized.
“Another raid was conducted at the LFC Inn and seized the illegal DIC liquor and the owner was also apprehended. A total of about 1500 L of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized and disposed off”, the Manipur Police added.