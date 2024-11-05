Manipur Police crack down on illicit liquor operations; DIC, beer cans seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In an effort to curb the production and distribution of illegal liquor, the Manipur Police conducted two major raids in the Churachandpur district, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The operations led to the destruction of a brewing and distilling unit, the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal liquor, and the apprehension of multiple suspects.

The first raid took place at K Vangphai Village, where police officers uncovered a brewing site for Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “The brewing and distilling unit was destroyed and 02 (two) persons were apprehended. One 04 wheeler vehicle was also seized.”

https://twitter.com/manipur_police/status/1853510084074020872

Subsequently, the entire unit was dismantled, and two individuals were taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the police officials seized a four-wheeler vehicle, which was likely used in transporting the illicit products.

Following the raid at K Vangphai Village, the police proceeded to a secondary target at the LFC Inn.

The police further confiscated a substantial quantity of DIC liquor and apprehended the owner of the establishment.

In total, around 1,500 liters of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized.

- Advertisement -

“Another raid was conducted at the LFC Inn and seized the illegal DIC liquor and the owner was also apprehended. A total of about 1500 L of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized and disposed off”, the Manipur Police added.