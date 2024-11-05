26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police crack down on illicit liquor operations; DIC, beer cans seized

The operations led to the destruction of a brewing and distilling unit, the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal liquor, and the apprehension of multiple suspects.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: In an effort to curb the production and distribution of illegal liquor, the Manipur Police conducted two major raids in the Churachandpur district, the police officials informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The operations led to the destruction of a brewing and distilling unit, the seizure of a significant quantity of illegal liquor, and the apprehension of multiple suspects.

Related Posts:

The first raid took place at K Vangphai Village, where police officers uncovered a brewing site for Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “The brewing and distilling unit was destroyed and 02 (two) persons were apprehended. One 04 wheeler vehicle was also seized.”

https://twitter.com/manipur_police/status/1853510084074020872

Subsequently, the entire unit was dismantled, and two individuals were taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the police officials seized a four-wheeler vehicle, which was likely used in transporting the illicit products.

Following the raid at K Vangphai Village, the police proceeded to a secondary target at the LFC Inn.

The police further confiscated a substantial quantity of DIC liquor and apprehended the owner of the establishment.

In total, around 1,500 liters of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized.

- Advertisement -

“Another raid was conducted at the LFC Inn and seized the illegal DIC liquor and the owner was also apprehended. A total of about 1500 L of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer were seized and disposed off”, the Manipur Police added.

10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pegu clarifies Pitri-Matri Holiday applicability for Govt employees, college staff

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali