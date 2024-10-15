Manipur police forms police teams against extortions

IMPHAL, Oct 14: In a bid to curb the menace of rampant extortions in Manipur, the Manipur Police announced recently the constitution of special police teams to crack down on extortions in all the districts.

Addressing a press conference held at the Police headquarters in Imphal, IG (Administration) K Jayanta said that there is an operation of a well organized network for rampant extortions in the state in recent time, affecting all walks of life and sectors.

The police officer also said that the extortion network appears to have been operated by kingpins.

In order to crack down on the extortion network, the Manipur Police has constituted special police teams in all the districts under the overall supervision of DGP (LO), Zonal IGs and DIGs, Jayanta added.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the Police department in busting extortion rackets, which he said that extortions often come to light only after police investigations on violent incidents, such as abduction, bomb planting and firings.

The police officer then emphasized that they cannot succeed without the public cooperation in cracking down on extortion rackets.

He urged people to report extortion-related information to the police, stressing that concerted efforts are crucial to making Manipur an extortion-free state.

Jayanta went on to say that the Manipur Police has also taken up measures to curb the rampant extortions along the two national highways, which include providing dedicated securities and area securities for the related purposes.

He added that the Manipur Police and Central agencies will coordinate to make Manipur an extortion-free State. (NNN)