19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
type here...

Manipur: Residents unanimously resolve to halt Loktak extension project

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 10: The extension of the contentious Loktak Hydro Electric Project for another 25 years has raised serious concerns among locals near Loktak Lake. In response, a day-long public meeting was convened in which participants unanimously opposed the extension.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was held under the theme ‘Impact of Loktak Hydro Electric Project in Manipur’ at Ikhai Wapokpi Public Ground in Bishnupur district and was organised by the People’s Committee on Restoration of Loktak and its Associated Wetlands Manipur.

The committee stated that the project, owned by the National Hydro Project Corporation Limited, has caused significant environmental damage to the Loktak Lake and its ecosystem. They also decided to urge the state government to review the Loktak Protection Act 2006.

The committee further demanded that the Loktak Development Authority and the Department of Environment and Climate Change make the public aware of any actions they take to prevent the project’s extension.

Environmental Journalist Rajesh Salam discussed the project’s impact on the local community, particularly the challenges faced by fishermen in the Loktak region due to insufficient water caused by the Ithai Barrage. In response, the government has initiated the purchase of fish from external sources for local cultivation in Loktak. However, the effects of the Ithai Barrage continue to cause significant public issues.

8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Vishnu Deo Sai to become new chief minister of state

The Hills Times - 0
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof