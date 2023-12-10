Manipur: Residents unanimously resolve to halt Loktak extension project

HT Digital,

Imphal, Dec 10: The extension of the contentious Loktak Hydro Electric Project for another 25 years has raised serious concerns among locals near Loktak Lake. In response, a day-long public meeting was convened in which participants unanimously opposed the extension.

The meeting was held under the theme ‘Impact of Loktak Hydro Electric Project in Manipur’ at Ikhai Wapokpi Public Ground in Bishnupur district and was organised by the People’s Committee on Restoration of Loktak and its Associated Wetlands Manipur.

The committee stated that the project, owned by the National Hydro Project Corporation Limited, has caused significant environmental damage to the Loktak Lake and its ecosystem. They also decided to urge the state government to review the Loktak Protection Act 2006.

The committee further demanded that the Loktak Development Authority and the Department of Environment and Climate Change make the public aware of any actions they take to prevent the project’s extension.

Environmental Journalist Rajesh Salam discussed the project’s impact on the local community, particularly the challenges faced by fishermen in the Loktak region due to insufficient water caused by the Ithai Barrage. In response, the government has initiated the purchase of fish from external sources for local cultivation in Loktak. However, the effects of the Ithai Barrage continue to cause significant public issues.