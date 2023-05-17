Manipur State Administration Reveals Striking Figures on Arrests and Poppy Cultivation, Bolstering Efforts to Combat Drug Menace

Guwahati May 17: In a significant development in the battle against drug trafficking and poppy cultivation, the state administration of Manipur has disclosed detailed information regarding arrests made and the extent of illegal activities between 2017 and 2023. The data sheds light on the measures undertaken by authorities to curb drug-related problems and ensure community safety.

According to community-based statistics compiled under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Kuki-Chin neighborhood has witnessed a substantial number of arrests over the years. The figures indicate that a total of 873 individuals have been apprehended, with arrest counts of 82 in 2017, 54 in 2018, 122 in 2019, 127 in 2020, 151 in 2021, 288 in 2022, and 49 in 2023. Similarly, the Muslim community accounted for 1083 arrests, including 93 in 2017, 223 in 2018, 201 in 2019, 177 in 2020, 163 in 2021, 210 in 2022, and 16 in 2023.

The Meitei community witnessed 381 arrests, with 44 in 2017, 67 in 2018, 64 in 2019, 54 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 98 in 2022, and 14 in 2023. Additionally, there were 181 arrests overall in 2017, 12 among the “Others” community, 9 in 2018, 47 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 36 in 2021, 62 in 2022, and 1 in 2023. The staggering total of 2518 detentions highlights the magnitude of the drug issue in Manipur.

The report also reveals alarming details about poppy cultivation in the state. From 2017 to 2023, the Kuki-Chin community accounted for an extensive cultivation area of 13,121.8 acres. Other villages recorded 35 acres, while the Nagas community reported 2340 acres. Presently, Manipur has witnessed a total of 15,496 acres of poppy cultivation, underscoring the scale of the problem.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the state government emphasizes the significance of community cooperation and continued vigilance in the fight against drugs. They are committed to eradicating drug-related activities and establishing a secure future for Manipur. To this end, legal follow-up procedures and ongoing initiatives are being implemented.

The efforts of the state administration in disclosing these arresting statistics and providing insights into poppy cultivation are a commendable step forward in the battle against drug trafficking. With community involvement and shared responsibility, Manipur is resolute in its determination to create a drug-free environment, ensuring the well-being of its residents and securing a brighter future for the state.