Manipur to celebrate National Fish Farmers’ Day

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 9 (NNN): In a time such as this in Manipur, an idea of celebrating something may be far away from the mind of the people. However, initiating to celebrate something or resuming things that were stalled due to the violence will definitely give an ambience to soothe the hurt people of this trouble-hit state as such events indicate the returning of normalcy in the state.

In this count, the announcement of the Department of Fisheries, Government of Manipur, to celebrate National Fish Farmers’ Day, 2023 on July 10, 2023 at the Auditorium of Directorate of Fisheries, Manipur at Lamphelpat in Imphal is a welcome change.

 

On this occasion, about 24 local fish farmers of Manipur who have produced the highest quantity of fish during the annual Fish Fair cum Fish Crop Competition, 2022 will be felicitated with attractive cash rewards and citations in recognition and appreciation of their invaluable contributions towards ensuring a sustainable fisheries sector in the state.

The department said initiatives for promotion of fisheries and incentives for fish farmers will be announced on the occasion in order to embrace responsible practices and harnessing the potential of the fisheries sector, ensure a prosperous future, enhance food security and contribute to the economy of the State. On this occasion, various activities such as interactive sessions and experience sharing will also be organized to disseminate knowledge and foster collaboration among stakeholders, it added.

 

National Fish Farmer’s Day, 2023 is celebrated every year on July 10 to commemorate the contribution of Professor Dr. Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr. K. H. Alikunhi in Indian fisheries sector who had guided the induced breeding and reproduction in Indian Major Carps by Hypophysation technique, on this day in 1957, which eventually led to a revolution in Inland Aquaculture.The main objective of celebrating this day is to recognise the contributions made by fish farmers, aquapreneurs (businesspeople associated in aqua farming sector) and fishermen to the development of the nation’s fisheries sector and to create an ecosystem to collectively think and discuss the ways to sustainably manage our fisheries resources, according to the Department of Fisheries.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
