PMJAY completes 6 years in North Garo Hills

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: The launching of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) completed 6 years in North Garo Hills, Resubelpara, the occasion of which was celebrated in the office premises of Resubelpara CHC recently.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, North Garo Hills, Tennystar R Marak noted the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in the state and the PM-JAY in the centre are two components of the Health Insurance Scheme which require mandatory linking with Aadhaar card to avail benefits under the scheme.

He therefore appealed to all the MHIS beneficiaries to link their account with Aadhaar.

Dr NR Marak, SDM&HO cum district manager, MHIS, NGH highlighted the gathering on the enhanced medical coverage of upto ₹ 5.3 Lakh for one family under the scheme.

He informed the number of registration under the MHIS/PMJAY in the district has boosted but linkages with Aadhaar is still low. The linking of MHIS/PMJAY with Aadhaar can be done at any PHC, CHC or at C&RD Block offices.

It may be mentioned that the MHIS/PMJAY is a universal health insurance scheme that aims to improve quality healthcare and reduce out of pocket health expenses.

As part of the occasion, Resubelpara A•we Pedallers Club held a cycle rally sensitising people on the mandatory linking of MHIS/PMJAY with Aadhaar card.

Best performing health facilities was also awarded to Mendipathar PHC while Wag•e Asi PHC and Dainadubi PHC held the 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Others who addressed the gathering on the occasion were Dr PR Sangma, DM&HO and Dr Rezia K Sangma, DIO Incharge, North Garo Hills.