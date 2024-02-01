Meghalaya: BSF foils liquor smuggling attempt, two apprehended

HT Digital,

Shillong, Feb 1: In an effort to maintain a smuggling-free International Border, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops apprehended two Indian Nationals and seized 356 bottles of liquor intended for smuggling to Bangladesh from the International Border of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle near the Indo-Bangladesh border loaded with liquor.

The driver and co-driver, who failed to produce valid documents for the liquor consignment, were apprehended. The detained individuals and seized liquor were handed over to the Dawki customs office for further action.

BSF has increased vigilance in the Meghalaya border area and deployed additional manpower and equipment to maintain National Security and prevent illegal activities.