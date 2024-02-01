18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya: BSF foils liquor smuggling attempt, two apprehended

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Feb 1: In an effort to maintain a smuggling-free International Border, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya troops apprehended two Indian Nationals and seized 356 bottles of liquor intended for smuggling to Bangladesh from the International Border of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Acting on specific information, the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya intercepted a vehicle near the Indo-Bangladesh border loaded with liquor.

The driver and co-driver, who failed to produce valid documents for the liquor consignment, were apprehended. The detained individuals and seized liquor were handed over to the Dawki customs office for further action.

BSF has increased vigilance in the Meghalaya border area and deployed additional manpower and equipment to maintain National Security and prevent illegal activities.

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram: 3 arrested with exotic birds, animals in Champhai

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”