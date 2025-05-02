Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Major Upgrade to Education Infrastructure

HT Digital

SHILLONG, MAY 2: In a significant decision on May 1, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved a comprehensive plan to strengthen the state’s education infrastructure.

The proposal includes upgrading six government secondary schools to higher secondary institutions and introducing new academic streams in 11 existing higher secondary schools.

Government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh announced the move following a cabinet meeting, citing a shortage of nearly 12,000 Class 11 seats due to a high pass percentage in the recent Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

“In all, six government secondary schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools, and 11 schools, which do not have certain streams, will now have new streams,” Lyngdoh stated.

The initiative is expected to cost the state approximately ₹10.81 crore annually and includes the creation of 137 new teaching posts to support the expansion.

The government aims to not only boost intake capacity but also address the uneven distribution of higher secondary schools, which are currently concentrated in urban pockets, particularly in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

The upgrades and addition of new streams are anticipated to be rolled out ahead of the next academic session, subject to the required administrative approvals.