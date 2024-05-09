28 C
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Meghalaya CM takes stock of alleged irregularities of NEET exam

SHILLONG, May 8: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma recently said that the state government has taken up with the central agency following the alleged irregularities surrounding the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) held at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district.

This came after organisations including the Khasi Students’ Union and the Jaintia Students’ Union have demanded a re-conduction of the examination.

Taking to social media, Sangma said, “The NEET exams are conducted by a central agency namely the National Testing Agency (NTA). In regards to the concerns on the recent exams conducted in different parts of the state, the matter is being taken up with the concerned central agency.”

The KSU and the JSU have alleged grave discrepancies during the NEET examination held in Jowai on Sunday.  The alleged mismanagement of the examination was the distribution of two sets of question papers labeled as MNOP and QRST. This has led to significant distress among over 400 candidates, as they were initially unsure which set to attempt

“This situation is deeply concerning as students, through no fault of their own, have been subjected to the consequences of mismanagement by untrained invigilators. The provision of multiple sets of question papers without adequate guidance and the failure to allocate extra time to compensate for the time lost after the clarification of the correct set exacerbates the issue,” the two organisations said. (NNN)

