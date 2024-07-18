32 C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Meghalaya Police Warns Public Against Fake Government Notices

July 18, Thursday: Meghalaya Police have issued a warning to the public regarding the circulation of fake government notices. These fraudulent notices, which may be received by unsuspecting individuals, are not official communications from any government agency.

The police urge everyone to verify information through authentic sources before acting on it. “Don’t fall for this fake notice if received! It’s NOT an official communication from any government agency. Verify information through authentic sources before acting on it,” Meghalaya Police cautioned.

They emphasized that official notices will always be delivered through credible channels. The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious notices to the authorities. By staying informed and cautious, individuals can protect themselves from scams and misinformation.

Meghalaya Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and will continue to provide updates and warnings to keep the public informed.

