M’laya CM inaugurates Meghalaya State Education Commission office

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated the office space of the Meghalaya State Education Commission (MSEC) at the MBOSE office in Lower Lachumiere. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Meghalaya education minister Rakkam A Sangma and members of the Commission.

In his address, chief minister Conrad Sangma emphasized the vision behind establishing the MSEC, which aims to introduce crucial reforms in the education sector. He expressed the importance of aligning the state’s development goals with the aspirations and future of the youth.

The education sector in Meghalaya has encountered numerous challenges over the years, and the chief minister believes that the collective efforts of the Meghalaya State Education Commission, consisting of some of the finest minds in the state, can devise practical solutions to overcome these obstacles.

Conrad Sangma further expressed his satisfaction in attending the Commission’s first meeting, where he provided insights into the current state of the education system. He laid down the government’s vision and encouraged the members to work collaboratively as a team to bring about tangible and practical results.

The chief minister conveyed his best wishes to the Meghalaya State Education Commission, expressing confidence in their abilities to address the challenges and drive positive transformations in the education sector for the betterment of the state’s youth.