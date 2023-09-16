M’laya police seizes heroin worth Rs 5.5 crore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: In their relentless effort against the War on Drugs,

Meghalaya Police achieved a significant breakthrough on Thursday by seizing 48

boxes of heroin valued at Rs 5.5 crore in East Jaintia Hills district.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police’s vigilance in a

tweet, stating that the traffickers attempted to deceive law enforcement by

changing their modus operandi. However, the alert East Jaintia Hills police

thwarted their efforts to harm the youth. Two interstate traffickers were

apprehended, along with the seizure of the drugs, two vehicles, and other

incriminating materials. Sangma commended the relentless drive led by

@lrbishnoiips and his team, emphasizing that their crusade against drugs will

persist until this menace is eradicated from the state.

This successful operation follows a previous arrest on September 3, when the

police in Meghalaya apprehended a drug peddler and seized drugs valued at Rs 15

crore, including 10.16 kg of Crystal Meth tablets, in East Jaintia Hills district.