MSP rate hike will empower farmers: Arunachal CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to microblogging site X on Wednesday to hail the Union Cabinet’s decision to increase the MSP for Rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season.

- Advertisement -

Taking to X, Khandu wrote, “It is so heartening to share today’s Union Cabinet’s decision to approve increased MSP for Rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season.”

Khandu emphasised on the importance of the decision for the farmers in his tweet. He wrote, “The significant hike, especially for rapeseed and mustard, is a positive move that will empower our farmers and ensure they receive fair compensation for their hard work.”

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the increase in MSP rates of all rabi crops for the season 2025-26. The highest increase in MSP was observed in Mustard and Rapeseed, each at Rs 300 per quintal followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 275 per quintal.

Moreover, for gram, wheat, safflower, and barley, a hike of Rs 210 per quintal, Rs 150 per quintal, Rs 140 per quintal, and Rs 130 per quintal was announced, respectively.