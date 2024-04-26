Nagaland Guv encourages students to embrace entrepreneurship and innovation

DIMAPUR, April 25: Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan said today that looking towards the future, the fact is that the landscape of the job market is evolving rapidly, and “therefore there is an urgent need for young minds of the graduating students to lead this change”.

The Nagaland Governor said this while gracing the convocation program of ICFAI University as chief guest held at the university auditorium, Sovima village, Chumoukedima, near Dimapur.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion La Ganesan congratulated the achievements of 414 young scholars and 32 gold medallists and the recipient of the Certificate of Merit, a special commendation for exemplary performance.

Ganesan then encouraged all to embrace entrepreneurship and innovation; and to be job creators rather than job seekers. Venture into paths unexplored, initiate startups, and be the architects of innovative solutions that our present society so urgently need. “Your education has equipped you with the tools to not just partake in the world as it exists but to re-imagine and reshape it”, he said.

Ganesan also stated that, as a graduate and an intellectual, they have their moral obligations and it spans across both personal and societal dimensions, fostering a commitment to using their knowledge and skills responsibly for the greater good. While these obligations can manifest differently based on their field, the underlying principles remain consistent: sharing their knowledge with others, whether through teaching, mentoring, or public speaking. Education is a powerful tool for empowering individuals and communities. He urged them to uphold high ethical standards in both their professional and personal life. This involves honesty, integrity, and the courage to stand up for what is right, even in the face of opposition or personal cost.

He also encouraged the students to engage in volunteer work, participating in civic activities, or working on projects that aim to address societal issues like inequality, environmental sustainability, or health care. Leverage their skills and knowledge to create innovative solutions to complex problems.

- Advertisement -

Further, the Governor mentioned that, as they stand on the threshold of managing not just accounts, but potentially the finances of some of the most successful and affluent individuals around. “The future of our economy and society rests in their capable hands, and hoped that they will lead with responsibility, ethical conduct, and a commitment to societal progress. As we envisage a ‘Vikshit Bharat’ by 2047, their contributions will be pivotal. The march into a future brimming with possibilities, their innovation, creativity and resilience will chart the course of our nation’s journey towards development and prosperity, the bearers of our collective hopes for a brighter, sustainable and inclusive future”, he added.

In conclusion, the Governor urged all to step forward with courage, curiosity and a commitment to excellence. (NNN)