13 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
type here...

Nagaland State Day inaugurated in Wokha

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of Indian Army made a visit to the Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Wokha, Nagaland. This unique camp, aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, brought together NCC cadets from across the country to celebrate the diverse cultural fabric of India.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, commending their discipline, enthusiasm, and commitment to national integration. Addressing the gathering, the GOC emphasized the critical role of youth in shaping the future of the nation and lauded the NCC’s contribution in nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens.

Related Posts:

As part of the visit, the GOC also inaugurated the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland, featuring traditional dances, music, and exhibitions that highlighted the state’s unique identity and contributions to the nation. The vibrant celebrations provided an opportunity for the cadets to experience and appreciate the diversity of India’s Northeastern region.

Department of environment, forest and climate change, department of horticulture, department of sericulture, department of employment skill, development  entrepreneurship, department of tourism among others.

The event was graced by senior officers of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NCC officials, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen and local community leaders, who expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the NCC in promoting national unity and cultural exchange.

- Advertisement -

The Special National Integration Camp at Wokha stands as a testament to the NCC’s enduring mission of instilling a sense of pride and unity in the youth, fostering a stronger and more inclusive India.

Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Second North East India Film Festival in Feb in Imphal

The Hills Times -
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter