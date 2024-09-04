Nagaland’s SAATHI wins gold award

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 3: The Wokha SAATHI (Smart AI-based Assistant for Timely Help and Interface) WhatsApp Chatbot was awarded the prestigious Gold Award in the National Awards for e-Governance Scheme 2023-2024 at an award presentation ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the award and certificate at the conference, which were received by Wokha DC Ajit Kumar Ranjan on behalf of the Wokha district administration.

Under the Wokha district administration’s innovative initiative, more than 40 services have been brought under the one-stop chatbot of the Wokha district administration.

This recognition is a significant milestone, marking an initiative from Nagaland for its exemplary contribution to e-governance. The award underscores the state’s commitment to leveraging technology for efficient governance and improving public service delivery.

The Wokha SAATHI WhatsApp Chatbot exemplifies the district’s dedication to enhancing citizens’ engagement and accessibility to government services through innovative technological solutions.

- Advertisement -

This AI-based chatbot provides timely assistance and serves as a user-friendly interface for residents, ensuring they have easy access to vital information and services besides enabling a proactive information education campaign (IEC) through two-way communication between the government and citizens on a 24×7 basis.