NFR achieves track safety targets prior to time frame

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) marked continuous progress in track maintenance works along with technical advancement to enhance safety of railway tracks and provide a much safer and comfortable travel experience to rail passengers.

Recently, during the financial year 2023-24, NFR has achieved three milestone targets related to track safety, which was desired by the Railway Board. In fact, the targets achieved were prior to even completion of the financial period.

The milestones achieved by NFR are related to 218 TKM (track kilometre) of complete track renewal followed by installation of 123 numbers of thick web switches (TWS) against the desired target of 100 numbers during the current financial period. NFR also completed the insertion of 6.09 lacs cubic metre ballast against the target of 5 lacs cubic metre during the current period.

Railway track maintenance is a continuous process adopted by the NFR to enhance safety and increase the speed of train operations. Machines like ultrasonic flaw detection machines are utilized to detect flaws like cracks and thus, timely replacement of defective rail tracks for safety are carried out.  To maintain proper condition of railway tracks for providing a safe and secured train journey to rail passengers with better comfort, NFR regularly undertakes several track renewals works and other track safety measures within the zone.

